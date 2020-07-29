Police: 3-year-old accidentally shot, killed himself

ATLANTA (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died after he found a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself in the head Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Grant said the boy was hospitalized but later died from his wounds. The boy wasn't immediately identified.
An autopsy will be performed to confirm a cause of death but Grant said a preliminary investigation indicates that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
It's unclear how the boy found the gun but the child's mother and her boyfriend were cooperating with police.
It's also unclear whether anyone will be charged in the incident.