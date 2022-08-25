BreakingNews
Kemp’s grand jury testimony still in question after courtroom clash
ajc logo
X

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

Georgia News
39 minutes ago
Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta on Thursday, police said.

Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Two of the victims were treated and taken to hospitals. The third was treated and released at the scene.

Police said there was no threat to public safety. No additional details were immediately released.

Editors' Picks
Student flown to hospital after being hit by SUV outside Kennesaw high school4h ago
Specter of LIV Golf comes to Tour Championship
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
6h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
8h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
8h ago
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
3h ago
The Latest
Dream's Rhyne Howard landslide pick as WNBA rookie of year
21m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top