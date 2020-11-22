Police: 3 found dead in triple shooting in suburban Atlanta

Cpl. Michele Pihera, a spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Police Department, said officers responded to a call of a “person shot" at a Lawrenceville home around 3:30 p.m. when they found a man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

"Officers then searched a nearby home where they found two additional deceased males inside," she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "The motive is still unknown."