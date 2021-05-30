ajc logo
Police: 2-year-old found safe after mother stabbed

Police say a 2-year-old Atlanta child has been found safe after her mother was stabbed in a violent domestic dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Police said a 2-year-old Atlanta child was found safe Sunday after her mother was stabbed in what investigators described as a violent domestic dispute.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a news release that a relative brought 2-yr-old Tamar Massey to authorities. Police had initially asked for the public’s assistance in locating the child after she was taken from her home by the suspect in the stabbing.

Police are continuing to search for Tremayne Hines, 24. They said Hines is a suspect in the stabbing that seriously injured the child's mother.

