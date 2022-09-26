Police: 2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops

Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren't related.

Police found the first victim when someone called 911 at about 7:17 a.m. to report children fighting at a bus stop, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. A 12-year-old boy had been stabbed in the abdomen with a knife, police said in a statement. The child was treated and released at a hospital.