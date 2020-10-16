X

Police: 12-year-old shot, killed at Georgia mobile home park

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Authorities say a 12-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night at a Georgia mobile home park

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night at a Georgia mobile home park, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a community off Ga. 85, news outlets reported.

Clayton County police spokesman Johnny Carroll said officers are looking for a suspect and any information on the shooting.

It's unclear whether the victim and the shooter were associated with each other.

Additional information wasn't immediately released.

Police said anyone with information should contact authorities.

