Police: 1 person shot on I-20; eastbound lanes closed

Georgia News | 27 minutes ago
Authorities say a shooting on Interstate 20 near downtown Atlanta has forced all eastbound lanes to close

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting on Interstate 20 near downtown Atlanta Thursday morning has forced all eastbound lanes to close, authorities said.

Atlanta police said a person was shot in a car near the Downtown Connector entrance, news outlets reported. The victim's condition wasn't immediately released.

The lanes were shut down around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. It's unclear when they will reopen.

This is the second shooting to occur on a major Atlanta interstate this month. On Feb. 10, one person was fatally shot and another was wounded on I-85 near the I-75 connection in Midtown.

