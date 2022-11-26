ajc logo
Police: 1 killed, 3 shot breaking into Georgia home

Georgia News
17 hours ago
Police say an 18-year-old is dead and three others injured after a shooting broke out Friday as they attempted to break into a DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old was killed and three others were injured Friday in a shooting after they attempted to break into a DeKalb County home, police said.

Officers arrived around 5 p.m. and found three people — a 23-year-old, 18-year-old and 15-year-old — who had been shot, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. All three were taken to a hospital. A 30-year-old suspect arrived at the hospital later. One of the injured suspects, Taneaious McCune, died.

Police say at least four people were inside the home at the time of the break-in. One of the suspects and a man exchanged gunfire. Officials say the shooting appears to be justified and no charges are expected.

"Our initial investigation indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act," police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The four subjects ... attempted a home invasion.”

The three injured suspects are in custody.

