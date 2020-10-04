Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded after store fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — One man has died and five others have been hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a fight at a convenience store in Atlanta, authorities said.
The preliminary Investigation shows that a person involved in the dispute at Star Discount Food store fired the gunshots, Atlanta police said in a statement.
Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the store shortly after 4:00 p.m.
Two of the other victims were found in other locations, police said.
All of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A 19-year-old man who was wounded during the shooting died later on Sunday as a result of his injuries, police said.
Officials said two of the victims were confirmed to be juveniles.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.