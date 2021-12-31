Pointer leads No. 19 LSU women past No. 13 Georgia 68-62

Georgia played without leading scorer and rebounder Jenna Staiti, who status for Sunday's game at Florida is uncertain.

Pointer banked in a long 3 at the halftime buzzer to give LSU at 41-33 lead. After scoring the first eight points of the second half, Georgia rallied and had three, one-point leads after baskets by Georgia's Sarah Ashlee Barker in the fourth; the last with 3:14 remaining.