ajc logo
X

Plum and the Aces face the Dream

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Kelsey Plum leads Las Vegas into a matchup against Atlanta averaging 20.7 points per game

Atlanta Dream (11-14, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-7, 12-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces face the Atlanta Dream. Plum ranks second in the WNBA averaging 20.7 points per game.

The Aces have gone 8-4 at home. Las Vegas scores 91.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Dream are 5-7 on the road. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 1.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 96-73 in the last matchup on May 13. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 15 points, and Aari McDonald led the Dream with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.7 points for the Aces. Riquna Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 91.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United ends homestand with draw against Orlando9h ago
Atlanta United reacts to Darren Eales leaving for Newcastle
6h ago
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests
2h ago
Healthy James Harden vows return to 'top of my game'
1h ago
Healthy James Harden vows return to 'top of my game'
1h ago
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
3h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top