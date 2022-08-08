ajc logo
X

Plum and Howard clash in Las Vegas-Atlanta matchup

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Kelsey Plum and Rhyne Howard meet in a matchup of two of the WNBA's best scorers when Las Vegas and Atlanta hit the court

Atlanta Dream (14-18, 5-11 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (23-10, 14-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Kelsey Plum and Rhyne Howard, meet when Las Vegas and Atlanta face off. Plum is second in the WNBA averaging 20.2 points per game and Howard ranks 10th in the league averaging 16.0 points per game.

The Aces are 10-5 in home games. Las Vegas is 9-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dream are 6-10 in road games. Atlanta averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dream won 92-76 in the last matchup on July 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plum is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aces, while averaging 20.2 points and five assists. A'ja Wilson is averaging 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Howard is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Dream: Nia Coffey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through 15h ago
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Atlanta park
3h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
5h ago
Girl, 4, dies after gun found in car fires while on I-85; mom charged
2h ago
Girl, 4, dies after gun found in car fires while on I-85; mom charged
2h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
3h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
3h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top