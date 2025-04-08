Players with the career Grand Slam and those who came close

British Open: 1932

Masters: 1935 (first attempt)

x-Ben Hogan

PGA Championship: 1946

U.S. Open: 1948

Masters: 1951

British Open: 1953 (first attempt)

Gary Player

British Open: 1959

Masters: 1961

PGA Championship: 1962

U.S. Open: 1965 (third attempt)

Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:

1963: Tie for 8th in 1963 at Brookline

1964: Tie for 23rd at Congressional

Jack Nicklaus

U.S. Open: 1962

Masters: 1963

PGA Championship: 1963

British Open: 1966 (third attempt)

Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:

1964: Runner-up at St. Andrews

1965: Tie for 12th at Royal Birkdale

Tiger Woods

Masters: 1997

PGA Championship: 1999

U.S. Open: 2000

British Open: 2000 (first attempt)

PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM:

Phil Mickelson

Masters: 2004

PGA Championship: 2005

British Open: 2013

U.S. Open: 10 attempts:

2014: Tie for 28th at Pinehurst No. 2

2015: Tie for 64th at Chambers Bay

2016: Missed the cut at Oakmont

2017: Did not play at Erin Hills

2018: Tie for 48th at Shinnecock Hills

2019:Tie for 52nd at Pebble Beach

2020: Missed the cut at Winged Foot

2021: Tie for 62nd at Torrey Pines

2022: Missed the cut at The Country Club

2023: Missed the cut at Los Angeles Country Club

2024: Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2

Rory McIlroy

U.S. Open: 2011

PGA Championship: 2012

British Open: 2014

Masters: Ten attempts:

2015: 4th

2016: Tie for 10th

2017: Tie for 7th

2018: Tie for 5th

2019: Tie for 21st

2020: Tie for 33rd

2021: Missed the cut

2022: Runner-up

2023: Missed the cut

2024: Tie for 22nd

Jordan Spieth

Masters: 2015

U.S. Open: 2015

British Open: 2017

PGA Championship: Eight attempts:

2017: Tied for 28th at Quail Hollow

2018: Tied for 12th at Bellerive

2019: Tied for 3rd at Bethpage Black

2020: Tied for 71st at Harding Park

2021: Tied for 30th at Kiawah Island

2022: Tied for 34th at Southern Hills

2023: Tied for 29th at Oak Hill

2024: Tied for 43rd at Valhalla

INACTIVE PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM:

x-Walter Hagen

U.S. Open: 1914

PGA Championship: 1921

British Open: 1922

Masters: Four attempts (Hagen was 41 when the Masters began in 1934)

x-Jim Barnes

PGA Championship: 1916

U.S. Open: 1921

British Open: 1925

Masters: Never played.

x-Tommy Armour

U.S. Open: 1927

PGA Championship: 1930

British Open: 1931

Masters: Seven attempts (best finish was tie for 8th in 1937)

x-Byron Nelson

Masters: 1937

US Open: 1939

PGA Championship: 1940

British Open: One attempt (The Open was not held in the six years leading to his retirement from full-time golf)

x-Sam Snead

PGA Championship: 1942

British Open: 1946

Masters: 1949

U.S. Open: 22 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1953)

Arnold Palmer

Masters: 1958

U.S. Open: 1960

British Open: 1961

PGA Championship: 34 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1964, 1968 and 1970)

Lee Trevino

U.S. Open: 1968

British Open: 1971

PGA Championship: 1974

Masters: 16 attempts (best finish was tie for 10th in 1975 and 1985)

Raymond Floyd

PGA Championship: 1969

Masters: 1976

U.S. Open: 1986

British Open: Nine attempts (best finish was tie for 12th in 1992)

Tom Watson

British Open: 1975

Masters: 1977

U.S. Open: 1982

PGA Championship: 24 attempts (best finish was 5th in 1993).

x-Played before Arnold Palmer raised the notion of a modern Grand Slam in 1960.

