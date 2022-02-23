Places of worship to turn their unused spaces into housing

The funding from Wells Fargo will help expand Enterprise’s Faith-Based Development Initiative, which will partner with houses of worship to create about 6,000 affordable homes — including about 1,000 in Atlanta — the company said in a Wednesday news release.

“To meet my administration’s ambitious goal of creating or preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing, we will need the assistance of all facets of our community using all tools at our disposal,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Enterprise’s Faith-Based Development Initiative began in 2006 in the Mid-Atlantic region, and it is seen as a model for the effort announced on Wednesday.