Placer sends North Florida past Kennesaw State 89-86

Placer had a big night from beyond the arc for the Ospreys (7-8, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), as he connected on 10 of his 15 3-point attempts. Jarius Hicklen add 16 points, while Carter Hendricksen scored 10.

Chris Youngblood led the Owls (10-6, 2-1) with 18 points. Brandon Stroud pitched in with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Terrell Burden also scored 13.