Pivetta brilliant in debut for Padres, who beat Braves 5-0 for 4-game sweep

Pivetta (1-0), who signed a four-year contract in February, faced the minimum 21 batters. He allowed a a leadoff single in the third to Orlando Arcia, who was forced out at second. Pivetta struck out four and walked none.

The Braves sent the minimum 27 batters to the plate. Marcell Ozuna drew Atlanta’s only walk, off Jason Adam leading off the eighth. Adam and Jeremiah Estrada each threw one hitless inning.

Machado left Saturday night's game after the fourth inning with a cramp in his right calf that flared up during an at-bat. He doubled to the base of the right field wall with one out in the first on Sunday night to bring in Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit a leadoff double on a checked swing against AJ Smith-Shawver and advanced on Luis Arraez's groundout.

Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill and Brandon Lockridge each hit an RBI double and Tatis singled in a run before getting thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Smith-Shawver allowed two runs and six hits in four innings.

Key moment

Tatis checked his swing on a 2-0, 97-mph fastball and ended up with a leadoff double to right.

Key stat

Reigning NL batting champ Arraez of the Padres is 0 for 13 to open the season.

Up next

Braves RHP Grant Holmes is scheduled to start Monday night at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Padres RHP Luis Ortiz is set to go Monday night at home against Cleveland.

