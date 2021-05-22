Pittsburgh to visit Atlanta Saturday

The Pirates have gone 10-15 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 29 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with four while slugging .468.

The Braves won the last meeting 20-1. Ian Anderson earned his fourth victory and Austin Riley went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Atlanta. Tyler Anderson registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley leads the Braves with 45 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (wrist), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.