Pittsburgh Pirates host the Atlanta Braves Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (71-40, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (3-1, 1.69 ERA, .97 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Pirates: Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.69 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -295, Pirates +238; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh is 51-62 overall and 27-29 in home games. The Pirates have a 36-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta is 34-20 in road games and 71-40 overall. The Braves have hit 215 total home runs to lead the majors.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .258 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 68 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-34 with a double, six home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 6-4, .308 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.