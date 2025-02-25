Pittsburgh hosts Georgia Tech after Leggett's 21-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Georgia Tech after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh's 76-72 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Panthers are 12-3 on their home court. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-9 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pittsburgh scores 77.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 73.3 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Pittsburgh allows.

The Panthers and Yellow Jackets face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leggett is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Jaland Lowe is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.