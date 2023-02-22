X
Pitt hits 20-win mark sinking Georgia Tech 76-68

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Nelly Cummings scored 22 points and Blake Hinson scored 19 points and Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech 76-68 to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since 2015-16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 22 points and Blake Hinson scored 19 points and Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech 76-68 on Tuesday night.

Federiko Federiko scored 14 points and Jamarius Burton 12 for Pitt, which made 19 of 20 foul shots including all eight in the final two-and-a-half minutes. The Panthers owned a 34-24 rebounding edge.

Miles Kelly scored 24 points shooting 6 of 13 from beyond 3-point range, Kyle Sturdivant scored 16 and Javon Franklin 15 for Georgia Tech.

Federiko threw down a dunk with 9:09 left to put Pitt ahead 53-52 and the Panthers stayed ahead the rest of the way. Pitt led 33-32 at halftime.

With the win, the Panthers (20-8, 13-4 ACC) reached the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they went 21-12 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Wisconsin. It was also the program's last trip to the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first season in the five-year tenure under coach Jeff Capel that the Panthers have won 20 games. It's the 23rd season of 20-plus wins in program history.

Pitt sits in third place in the conference behind idle Virginia (13-3) and Miami (14-4) with three games left.

Georgia Tech (11-17, 3-14) hosts Louisville on Saturday. Pitt hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

