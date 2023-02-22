Pitt hits 20-win mark sinking Georgia Tech 76-68

Federiko Federiko scored 14 points and Jamarius Burton 12 for Pitt, which made 19 of 20 foul shots including all eight in the final two-and-a-half minutes. The Panthers owned a 34-24 rebounding edge.

Miles Kelly scored 24 points shooting 6 of 13 from beyond 3-point range, Kyle Sturdivant scored 16 and Javon Franklin 15 for Georgia Tech.