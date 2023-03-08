Pitt eliminates Georgia Tech in second round of ACC tourney

The Panthers play fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Duke beat Pitt in their one regular-season meeting 77-69 on the Blue Devils’ floor.

Burton was 10-of-15 shooting and added eight assists. Federiko made all seven of his shots and grabbed eight rebounds. All the Pitt starters were in double figures. Greg Elliott hit all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 16 points, Blake Hinson added 12 points and nine rebounds and Nelly Cummings had 11 points. The fifth-seeded Panthers (22-10) shot 56% and made 20 of 25 free throws.