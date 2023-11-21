Pitcher Osvaldo Bido gets $750,000 deal from Oakland A's after Pittsburgh Pirates let him go

BreakingNews
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Osvaldo Bido agreed to a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics after he was let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bido gets a $750,000 salary while in the major leagues — $10,000 above the minimum — and a $200,000 salary while in the minors under the deal announced Monday.

The 28-year-old right-hander was 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA in nine starts and seven relief appearances this year for the Pirates, striking out 48 and walking 21 in 50 2/3 innings. He made his big league debut on June 14.

Bido went 3-4 with a 4.16 ERA in 10 starts and nine relief appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis.

He became a free agent Friday when the Pirates declined to offer a 2024 contract.

