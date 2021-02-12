Pitcher Mike Soroka and Braves argue salary arbitration case

Flaherty was 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA in nine starts, striking out 49 and walking 16 in 40 1/3 innings. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Yarbrough asked for a raise from $578,500 to $3.1 million and the AL champion Rays argued for $2.3 million.

The case was heard over Zoom by arbitrators Allen Ponak, Mark Burstein and Jules Bloch.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Yarbrough was 1-4 with a 3.56 ERA in nine starts and two relief appearances, striking out 44 and walking 12 in 55 2/3 innings.

He was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in two postseason starts and five relief appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In three cases decided thus far, the New York Mets defeated third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis, the Baltimore Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander, and first baseman Ji-Man Choi defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

Four players remain scheduled for hearings next week: Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano and Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.



