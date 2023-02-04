X
Dark Mode Toggle

Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Pitcher Max Fried has lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request.

Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments.

Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.

He followed former Atlanta teammate Dansby Swanson in going to a hearing in consecutive years. Swanson, a shortstop, lost in 2021 and won last year, then signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.

The last player to win hearings in consecutive years was pitcher Trevor Bauer against Cleveland in 2018 and 2019.

Fried, a 29-year-old left-hander, went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2021, Fried pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man dead, 9 others displaced in SE Atlanta house blaze1h ago

Credit: Lookout Books/Island Press/St. Martin's Press

Bookshelf: 2023 Books All Georgians Should Read announced

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
19h ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
19h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta lounge
1h ago
The Latest
Democrats approve revised 2024 presidential primary schedule replacing Iowa with South...
1h ago
Denver plays Atlanta in non-conference action
11h ago
Young scores 27 to lead Hawks past Jazz, 115-108
13h ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
23h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top