Restaurant worker injured, barbershop damaged in nearby Atlanta shootings
Pistons face the Hawks on 4-game losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Detroit will try to break its four-game skid when the Detroit Pistons play Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup with Atlanta after losing four in a row.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Pistons gave up 112.5 points per game while committing 21.9 fouls last season.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks gave up 109.4 points per game while committing 21.6 fouls last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Hawks won 118-113 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

