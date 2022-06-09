Pirates visit the Braves to start 4-game series

Atlanta has a 16-14 record at home and a 30-27 record overall. The Braves have a 16-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has an 11-13 record in road games and a 24-30 record overall. The Pirates have gone 10-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 13 doubles and two home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 12-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .301 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (forearm), Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

