Georgia News
Georgia News

Pirates make Don Kelly a winner in his debut as manager in a 3-2 victory over the Braves

Bailey Falter allowed just two hits over six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates made manager Don Kelly a winner in his debut, beating the Atlanta Braves 3-2
Pittsburgh Pirates' Alexander Canario celebrates as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Alexander Canario celebrates as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bailey Falter allowed just two hits over six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates made manager Don Kelly a winner in his debut, holding off the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Friday night.

Kelly, a Pittsburgh-area native promoted from bench coach to manager on Thursday after the club fired Derek Shelton, received a warm ovation when introduced before the game, then sat back and watched the Pirates put together a crisp nine innings of work that's been elusive during their miserable start.

Alexander Canario, a late replacement for the struggling Tommy Pham, homered for the Pirates. Jared Triolo added his first of the season off Bryce Elder (2-2) as Pittsburgh ended a seven-game losing streak. Andrew McCutchen chipped in an RBI double for the Pirates.

Falter (2-3) wobbled in the first inning by letting two of the first three batters he faced to reach, but settled down quickly. The left-hander retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Dennis Santana endured a shaky ninth inning, giving up a sacrifice fly to Michael Harris II and a pinch-hit RBI single by Drake Baldwin, but held on to collect his fourth save.

Austin Riley had two of Atlanta's seven hits as the Braves failed to reach .500 for the first time this season.

Elder had little trouble with one of the worst offenses in the majors, save for pitches to the light-hitting Canario and Triolo that they sent just over the wall to put the Pirates in front.

Key moment

David Bednar, a two-time All-Star closer for the Pirates now working in a set-up role after some early-season struggles, fanned Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson to end the eighth when both represented the tying run.

Key stat

0-4 — Atlanta's record this season when trying to get to .500.

Up next

The series continues on Saturday. AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 3.00 ERA) starts for Atlanta against Pittsburgh's Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.18).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Alexander Canario celebrates as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo hits a solo home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder, (55) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo, right, is greeted by third base coach Mike Rabelo, left, as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans reach for the ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo for a solo home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash Pop

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

2h ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.