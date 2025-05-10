Pirates make Don Kelly a winner in his debut as manager in a 3-2 victory over the Braves

Falter (2-3) wobbled in the first inning by letting two of the first three batters he faced to reach, but settled down quickly. The left-hander retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Dennis Santana endured a shaky ninth inning, giving up a sacrifice fly to Michael Harris II and a pinch-hit RBI single by Drake Baldwin, but held on to collect his fourth save.

Austin Riley had two of Atlanta's seven hits as the Braves failed to reach .500 for the first time this season.

Elder had little trouble with one of the worst offenses in the majors, save for pitches to the light-hitting Canario and Triolo that they sent just over the wall to put the Pirates in front.

Key moment

David Bednar, a two-time All-Star closer for the Pirates now working in a set-up role after some early-season struggles, fanned Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson to end the eighth when both represented the tying run.

Key stat

0-4 — Atlanta's record this season when trying to get to .500.

Up next

The series continues on Saturday. AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 3.00 ERA) starts for Atlanta against Pittsburgh's Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.18).

