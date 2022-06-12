ajc logo
X

Pirates look to break 5-game skid, play the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of five straight games

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-33, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (33-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (6-3, 2.39 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -258, Pirates +210; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 33-27 overall and 19-14 in home games. The Braves have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.

Pittsburgh has gone 11-16 in road games and 24-33 overall. The Pirates have a 10-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 16 home runs, 20 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .260 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes ranks seventh on the Pirates with a .283 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. Bryan Reynolds is 15-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, .288 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
LIV Golf makes us ask: Is there such a thing as too much money?
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 shooting on Ga. 400
9h ago
Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight
1h ago
Swedish, US troops drill on remilitarized Baltic Sea island
1h ago
Swedish, US troops drill on remilitarized Baltic Sea island
1h ago
LEADING OFF: Braves, Phils keep winning, Melvin out
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top