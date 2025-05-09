Pirates host the Braves to start 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (18-19, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-26, fifth in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Pirates +124; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Pittsburgh has a 12-26 record overall and a 7-12 record in home games. The Pirates are 1-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Atlanta is 18-19 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Braves are 7-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has eight home runs, 25 walks and 18 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Pirates. Ke'Bryan Hayes is 12 for 40 with a double and two RBIs over the past 10 games.
Ozzie Albies has four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs while hitting .233 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 39 runs
Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
INJURIES: Pirates: Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
