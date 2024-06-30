Georgia News

Pirates' Aroldis Chapman passes Billy Wagner's record for most career strikeouts by lefty reliever

Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Aroldis Chapman has earned a place in Major League Baseball history by passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) celebrates in the dugout after to striking out Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy in the nineth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Chapman struck out Braves' Sean Murphy, passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever with 1.197. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) celebrates in the dugout after to striking out Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy in the nineth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Chapman struck out Braves' Sean Murphy, passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever with 1.197. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Aroldis Chapman earned a place in Major League Baseball history on Saturday by passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever.

Chapman, 36, struck out Travis d'Arnaud and pinch-hitter Sean Murphy in the ninth inning of the Pirates' 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings.

Chapman tied Wagner's record of 1,196 strikeouts by retiring d'Arnaud and then claimed the record by striking out Murphy. Chapman stared down Murphy as he walked away from the plate.

“For sure, I went out there knowing I was two strikeouts away from either tying the record or go ahead,” Chapman said through a translator. “Yes, I was trying to get that today.”

Chapman said the record is the result of “a lot of hard work through the years.”

Chapman walked Austin Riley with one out before recovering with the back-to-back strikeouts to protect a 1-1 tie. The Braves won the game in the 10th against Kyle Nicholas.

Entering the game, Chapman was tied for sixth among all NL relievers with 47 strikeouts this season. His two saves this season have lifted his career total to 323, one behind Huston Street for 20th all-time since saves became an official statistic in 1969.

Wagner finished his career by saving 37 games for Atlanta in 2010. He made his major league debut with Houston in 1995 and ranks eighth all-time with 422 career saves. Mariano Rivera is first with 652.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) celebrates in the dugout after to striking out Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy in the nineth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Chapman struck out Braves' Sean Murphy, passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever with 1.197. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) walks in the dugout after to striking out Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy in the nineth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Chapman struck out Braves' Sean Murphy, passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever with 1.197. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) reacts to striking out Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy in the nineth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. Chapman struck out Braves' Sean Murphy, passing Billy Wagner for the most career strikeouts by a left-handed reliever with 1.197. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal (6) leaves the mound after speaking with Aroldis Chapman (45) in the nineth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy (12) strikes out against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) in the nineth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

