ajc logo
X

Pirates aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Atlanta Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (1-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -220, Pirates +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game losing streak, play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 31-27 overall and 17-14 at home. The Braves have hit 76 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 24-31 overall and 11-14 in road games. The Pirates have a 19-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 15 home runs while slugging .524. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 13 doubles and two home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 12-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Federal murder charge for Georgia man accused of shooting postal worker12h ago
Hundreds celebrate life of slain rapper Trouble during vigil at Edgewood park
4h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train
10h ago
Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours
43m ago
Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours
43m ago
Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top