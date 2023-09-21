Pirani scores in the 80th minute to help D.C. United tie Atlanta United 1-1

Gabriel Pirani scored in the 80th minute to help D
13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gabriel Pirani scored in the 80th minute to help D.C. United tie Atlanta United 1-1 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (9-12-9) and Atlanta (12-8-10) played to a draw for the first time in 16 meetings. Atlanta had won five straight in the series, including a 3-1 victory earlier this season. The MLS record for games without a draw in a series is 18 between Dallas and Tampa Bay.

Pirani scored his first goal for D.C. United. He took a pass from Mateusz Klich at the penalty spot and slotted it home.

Saba Lobjanidze scored in the 14th minute by redirecting a cross from Tyler Wolff. It was the first goal allowed this season by D.C. goalkeeper Alex Bono in four starts.

Atlanta United returns home to host CF Montreal on Saturday. D.C. United will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

