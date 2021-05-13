Pipeline hack fuels gas crunch; US suspects Russian origins

After restarting operations Wednesday, Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline said in a Thursday update that gasoline deliveries were underway in most of its markets. Gas was flowing again across most of the Deep South, and segments that were offline in the Mid-Atlantic region were expected to gear up again, the company said.

The Northeast has seen fewer shortages since those states get more of their gas supplies from ocean tankers and other sources. The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast, but there were no gasoline shortages, according to government officials and energy analysts, just delays in delivering the fuel from Gulf Coast refineries.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but the trees are thinning out,” Richard Joswick, global head of oil analytics at S&P Global Platts, said.

Gas stations should be back to normal next week, though, if the pipeline restart goes as planned and consumers are convinced that they no longer need to panic-buy fuel, Joswick said. He estimated that full recovery for the East and Gulf coasts would take at least a couple of weeks.

In Virginia, however, the pipeline shutdown still produced palpable effects Thursday. Stephen Brich, the Virginia Department of Transportation highways commissioner, said the agency is limiting non-essential travel and asking its employees to continue working remotely as a conservation strategy. The decision impacts about 4,000 workers.

Workers are still responding to emergency issues such as potholes, malfunctioning traffic signals, guard rail problems, drainage issues and bridge issues. There are sufficient supplies of unleaded and diesel fuel to maintain services for several more weeks, Brich said.

The run on gas also prompted an urgent warning in the state that people should never siphon gasoline off by mouth with hoses, an advisory that followed calls in recent days about people who were poisoned. One man sucked gasoline into his lungs, causing significant distress, Dr. Chris Holstege, the medical director of the Blue Ridge Poison center at UVA Health, said.

The governors of both Virginia and North Carolina declared states of emergency to help ensure access to gasoline. Other governors urged people not to hoard supplies.

“There is available fuel supply in and around our state, and it will take time for tankers to move that supply to the stations that are experiencing shortages,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. He reiterated calls for residents not to make any unnecessary trips to the pump.

The search for working gas pumps has frayed the nerves of some drivers. Two people were charged with assault after spitting in each other's faces over spots in a line at a Marathon station in Knightdale, North Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shutdown even affected hikers long the Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine. They depend on cars and vans to access the trail and get supplies.

“Everybody’s out here buying from the same gas pumps, so the lines are long, some are out — you’ve really got to look for it,” said Ron Brown, who operates Ron’s Appalachian Trail Shuttles.

In Georgia, racetracks and other entertainment venues rely on many fans who drive from surrounding states such as Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, and the concern is that higher gas prices – or shortages – might keep fans at home.

“Fuel prices do affect the amount of people who come, especially long distances,” said Sydney Marshall, general manager of the South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, Georgia, and the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Florida. “It’s definitely a concern of mine because if there’s a gas shortage, people aren’t going to be able to get here.”

Associated Press writers Cathy Bussewitz in New York; Eric Tucker in Washington; Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland; and Bryan Anderson in Raleigh, N.C., contributed. Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Martin reported from Marietta, Georgia.

The entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company is shown Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

A fuel tanker driver delivers a 9000 gallon load of fuel at the Sheetz in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 13, 2021. Operators of the Colonial Pipeline say they began the process of moving fuel through the pipeline again on Wednesday, six days after it was shut down because of a cyberattack. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long

A customer asks a Chevron gas station cashier when they expect gasoline to be delivered, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Miami. State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation's largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline for fuel. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Drivers line up for fuel at a Shell Gas Station attached to Moore's Country Store on Boonsboro Road in Lynchburg, Va., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. In response, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP) Credit: Kendall Warner Credit: Kendall Warner

A note posted at a gas pump indicates the pump is out of premium gasoline at a Costco Warehouse fuel station, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Ridgeland, Miss. State officials warn that any shortages seen at individual gas stations are a result of people "panic buying," and not the Colonial Pipeline shutdown itself. They call on residents to limit unnecessary travel and to only buy as much gasoline as they need. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis