Pilot, passenger crawl out after plane crashes behind home

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Officials say a pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries after their small plane crashed in Athens behind a home

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries after their small plane crashed behind a home in Athens, according to fire officials.

The pilot was able to call for help on a cellphone after the Piper PA-24-260 Comanche went down, Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services said in a news release. It said the plane lost power and crashed shortly after taking off Thursday from Athens-Ben Epps Airport.

After the pilot helped direct emergency responders to the crash site, both people inside the plane crawled out of the wreckage to meet them.

Fire officials say they were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

