Pilot killed and passenger injured as small plane crashes in Georgia neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One person died as a result of a small plane crash Sunday night in a Savannah, Georgia, residential neighborhood, local police said.

The Savannah Police Department said in a brief statement that officers were dispatched to the crash site on East 66th Street, roughly 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of the city's historic landmark district.

“The pilot is deceased, and the passenger has minor injuries,” Savannah police posted on X, adding, “No one on the ground was injured.”