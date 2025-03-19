Georgia News
Pierre scores 30, Jacksonville State knocks off Georgia Tech 81-64 in NIT

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 81-64 in the NIT on Tuesday led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 30 points
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 30 points and Jacksonville State beat Georgia Tech 81-64 on Tuesday night in the NIT for coach Ray Harper's 600th career victory.

Jacksonville State (23-12) earned its first NIT victory in program history.

Pierre had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Gamecocks (23-12). Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Jao Ituka had 14 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range).

Duncan Powell and Lance Terry each scored 15 points for the Yellow Jackets (17-17). Naithan George also had 14 points, five assists and three steals.

Jacksonville State took the lead with 18:13 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Pierre led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 45-33 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Jacksonville State center Mason Nicholson (50) blocks a shot by Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT, at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

