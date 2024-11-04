Pierre puts up 24, Jacksonville State downs LaGrange 112-48

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. had 24 points in Jacksonville State's 112-48 season-opening victory against LaGrange on Monday.

Pierre had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks. Michael Houge added 21 points, while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Jao Ituka shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Samuel Moss finished with 10 points for the Panthers.