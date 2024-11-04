Georgia News

Pierre puts up 24, Jacksonville State downs LaGrange 112-48

Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 24 points, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks defeated the Lagrange Panthers 112-48 on Monday
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. had 24 points in Jacksonville State's 112-48 season-opening victory against LaGrange on Monday.

Pierre had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks. Michael Houge added 21 points, while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Jao Ituka shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Samuel Moss finished with 10 points for the Panthers.

Jacksonville State took the lead with 19:44 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 55-20 at halftime, with Houge racking up 15 points. Jacksonville State pulled away with a 16-2 run in the second half to extend its lead to 57 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Florida looking to end a 3-game skid against rival and No. 2 Georgia in the 'Cocktail...
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs rally for 4th straight victory over Florida Gators
Placeholder Image

Jason Allen

Two-way standouts lead Georgia high school football top performances from Week 11
Placeholder Image

AP

Jets' Garrett Wilson makes a jaw-dropping, 1-handed TD catch vs. Texans
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Beck retains Smart's confidence as leader of No. 2 Georgia's offense despite...45m ago
Porter has 20 points, Middle Tennessee beats Oglethorpe 97-511h ago
Cowboys can't recover from failed fake punt in 3rd straight loss as Prescott faces...
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Harris and Trump campaigns make final push in Georgia as Election Day approaches: Live...
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone1h ago
Jacksonville officials to release bodycam videos from Georgia-Florida game52m ago