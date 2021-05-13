Piedmont to take over Augusta's University Hospital

Details have not been finalized, but University said nonprofit Piedmont has committed to invest more than $1 billion in the next 10 years to expand and upgrade University's operations.

Piedmont also agreed to spend at least $2 million a year to help address unmet community health needs, and to make sure University's charity care policy remains at least as generous as it is now. Piedmont will make Augusta a hub for clinical services and promises that Augusta-area residents will be part of Piedmont Healthcare's board.

“It’s going to bring us access to capital that we need to improve our facilities,” Davis told the newspaper. “Our main building is 50 years old. Our master plan for the facility requires almost $500 million of capital.”

Any agreement must be reviewed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and is subject to a public hearing.

In combination, the two deals would give Piedmont 18 acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Columbus, Macon, Athens and north Georgia, an area that includes more than three quarters of Georgia's population.

“The Augusta community is a community we’ve always been interested in serving and feel like we can add value to what is already being provided there,” Piedmont CEO Kevin Brown said.