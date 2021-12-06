Pickett, No. 13 Pitt headline AP All-ACC honors for 2021

The 13th-ranked Panthers had a league-best seven selections in results released Monday after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That list included quarterback Kenny Pickett as the unanimous choice for offensive player of the year, as well as national receiving touchdown leader Jordan Addison being an unanimous first-team pick at receiver.

Pittsburgh won the program's first ACC championship on Saturday night by beating No. 20 Wake Forest 45-21 in Charlotte. Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson was voted as league coach of the year, while Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was named top defensive player and Miami freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was chosen top newcomer.