Picault, Mukhtar spark Nashville over Atlanta United 3-1

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Fafà Picault scored a first-half goal, Hany Mukhtar had two assists and Nashville SC defeated Atlanta United 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored a first-half goal, Hany Mukhtar had two assists and Nashville SC defeated Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.

Picault gave Nashville (4-3-3) the lead when he took passes from Walker Zimmerman and Mukhtar and scored in the 36th minute.

Teal Bunbury scored unassisted in the 56th minute to stretch Nashville's lead to 2-0.

Atlanta United (5-2-3) cut the lead in half when Thiago Almada delivered on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.

Nashville added an insurance goal in the first minute of stoppage time when Jacob Shaffelburg scored on an assist from Mukhtar.

Mukhtar has contributed to 44 goals in home matches (29 goals, 15 assists) since the start of the 2021 season, 10 more than any other player in the league.

Atlanta United had a 17-11 advantage in shots, but Nashville had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Joe Willis finished with one save for Nashville. Clément Diop saved one shot for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United beat Nashville in the first two meetings between the clubs, but has since gone 0-4-3. Just five of Atlanta United's 18 points have come on the road this season.

Nashville will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

