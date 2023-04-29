Picault, Mukhtar spark Nashville over Atlanta United 3-1

Mukhtar has contributed to 44 goals in home matches (29 goals, 15 assists) since the start of the 2021 season, 10 more than any other player in the league.

Atlanta United had a 17-11 advantage in shots, but Nashville had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Joe Willis finished with one save for Nashville. Clément Diop saved one shot for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United beat Nashville in the first two meetings between the clubs, but has since gone 0-4-3. Just five of Atlanta United's 18 points have come on the road this season.

Nashville will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP