Photographer suing over Texas mascot's pre-Sugar Bowl charge

John and Betty Baker, Bevo’s owners, are named as defendants along with the Silver Spurs Alumni Association. The group is in charge of handling the 1,700-pound steer, the mascot for the University of Texas since the start of the 2016 season.

Wagner’s attorney Jon Powell said he has more than $24,000 in medical bills from therapy sessions. Medical documents show that Wagner had “loss of motion” and “impairment” in two areas of his spine, according to the newspaper's review of the documents.

The Silver Spurs Alumni Association carries a liability policy with Cincinnati Insurance. But Wagner’s claims for medical bills have been met with “radio silence,” Powell said.

Edward Osuna, the San Antonio-based attorney of record for Cincinnati Insurance, did not immediately respond to a message left by the newspaper.

Bevo continued attending road games since the 2019 season began, with his pen receiving substantial renovations. The overhauls included a 16-foot wide, 16-foot long cattle pen in addition to sturdier 4 1/2-foot tall panels.