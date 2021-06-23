Photo album stolen from 'Perfect Storm' bar returned

The album, which contained irreplaceable pictures of regulars — some deceased — along with George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and other stars of the Oscar-nominated movie was kept under the bar, but made available to curious patrons who wanted to take a look.

It was last seen Sunday in the possession of four customers — two men and two women. When they left, staff noticed the album was missing. The only evidence was surveillance video showing one of the men carrying the red-covered album.

Sousa said he will now get the photos digitized.

The book and movie tell the true story of the six-man crew of the Gloucester-based fishing vessel Andrea Gail, lost at sea during a massive storm in 1991.