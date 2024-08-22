Georgia News

Phoenix visits Atlanta after Copper's 22-point game

Phoenix visits the Atlanta Dream after Kahleah Copper scored 22 points in the Mercury's 72-63 loss to the Atlanta Dream
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Phoenix Mercury (15-14, 9-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-17, 4-10 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Atlanta Dream after Kahleah Copper scored 22 points in the Mercury's 72-63 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream are 6-8 in home games. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 6.6.

The Mercury are 6-10 in road games. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 6.5.

Atlanta is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 72-63 on Aug. 21, with Allisha Gray scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is scoring 13.9 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Dream.

Copper is averaging 23.1 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Tina Charles becomes WNBA’s No. 2 all-time scorer in Dream victory
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charles’ double-double helps Dream to second straight win
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark scores 29 to help Fever fend off Mercury rally in 98-89 win before sellout...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rhyne Howard scores 30 as Dream return with win over the Storm
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brandon Marsh's 8th-inning RBI lifts Phillies to comeback 3-2 win over Braves
Charles moves into 2nd on WNBA scoring list while leading Dream past Mercury 72-63
Scottie Scheffler and PGA Tour's best players face a new course in mile-high Castle Pines
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon