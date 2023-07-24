Phoenix plays Atlanta, looks to stop road skid

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Phoenix aims to end its seven-game road slide with a win over Atlanta

Phoenix Mercury (6-16, 2-11 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-10, 7-7 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will look to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Mercury play Atlanta.

The Dream have gone 5-6 at home. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream with 7.4 rebounds.

The Mercury are 1-10 on the road. Phoenix has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.9 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out (quad), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

