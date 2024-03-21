Phoenix hosts Atlanta for cross-conference contest

Atlanta Hawks (30-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -9.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks take on the Phoenix Suns in non-conference play.

The Suns have gone 22-14 in home games. Phoenix is eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 114.4 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Hawks are 14-21 in road games. Atlanta leads the league with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.7.

The Suns score 116.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 121.1 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 119.0 points per game, 4.6 more than the 114.4 the Suns allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 129-120 on Feb. 3, with Trae Young scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 27.1 points and seven assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 26.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.5 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 48.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 106.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Josh Okogie: out (hip).

Hawks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (illness), Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (leg/ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.