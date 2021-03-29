Phoenix hosts Atlanta following overtime win against Charlotte

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 25.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Deandre Ayton is shooting 65.7% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Trae Young has shot 43.4% and is averaging 25.6 points for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.9 assists and 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 44.7% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 45 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: day to day (knee).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (not with team), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.