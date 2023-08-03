Phoenix hosts Atlanta after Taurasi's 29-point game

Phoenix hosts the Atlanta Dream after Diana Taurasi scored 29 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 72-71 loss to the Indiana Fever
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Dream (14-12, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-19, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Atlanta Dream after Diana Taurasi scored 29 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 72-71 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Mercury are 5-6 on their home court. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 83.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Dream are 7-6 on the road. Atlanta has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 78-65 on July 25. Asia Durr scored 12 points to help lead the Dream to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taurasi is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (mental health), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

