Phillies' Sosa makes first career start in outfield and robs Braves' Ozuna of a homer

ATLANTA (AP) — It will be quite difficult for Edmundo Sosa to top his first play of his first career start in the outfield.

Sosa, best known for his versatility as an infielder, started in left field for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Sosa, in his eighth season in the majors with St. Louis and Philadelphia, had no previous starts in the outfield.

Sosa looked like an accomplished outfielder when he reached over the wall to rob Marcell Ozuna of a home run in the first inning.