Phillies' Sosa makes first career start in outfield and robs Braves' Ozuna of a homer

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) deleivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) deleivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — It will be quite difficult for Edmundo Sosa to top his first play of his first career start in the outfield.

Sosa, best known for his versatility as an infielder, started in left field for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Sosa, in his eighth season in the majors with St. Louis and Philadelphia, had no previous starts in the outfield.

Sosa looked like an accomplished outfielder when he reached over the wall to rob Marcell Ozuna of a home run in the first inning.

Ozuna's shot off Zack Wheeler looked as if it was headed over the fence. Instead, Sosa leaped and pulled the ball back for the final out of the inning. Sosa kept the ball in his glove as he jogged back to a warm welcome in the Phillies dugout.

Before Tuesday night, Sosa had made five career appearances in the outfield with no starts, coving 6 1/3 innings. He had three starts at shortstop and one at third base this season. He got a start in the outfield after hitting .550 and driving in six runs in his first six games.

In 2024, Sosa made starts at shortstop, third base and second base.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna takes batting practice before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa reacts after reaching safely on a fielders choice RBI off Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Treinen during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Juan Soto doubles on a line drive during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, April 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

FILE - Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) delivers during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, April 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Credit: AP

19m ago

57m ago

1h ago

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

