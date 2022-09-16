ajc logo
X

Phillies play the Braves after Marsh's 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Marsh had four hits on Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (80-63, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Phillies +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 47-25 record at home and an 88-55 record overall. The Braves are 69-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 80-63 overall and 36-32 in road games. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Friday's game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .287 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Marsh is 10-for-25 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit1h ago
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
49m ago
The late Ellen Partridge with former students Patti Keeble Manion and Joseph Jarrell, both of whom credit her with inspiring them to also become teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

A teacher honors educator who inspired him, Ellen Partridge
1h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
21h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
21h ago
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
7h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
16h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
20h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top