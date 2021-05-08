Phillies offense breaks out in 12-2 rout of Morton, Braves

"We've just seen better swings and the ball jumping off his bat gap to gap," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "That was a big three-run homer for him tonight, and us."

Herrera's emergence as a power hitter could add depth to the Phillies' lineup.

“You’ve got me hitting seventh and Odubel eighth,” Segura said. “It shows you how deep a lineup we have. It’s one of the best lineups I've ever played with.”

The attendance was 38,952 as the Braves allowed 100% capacity for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. The big crowd was not a sellout but almost doubled the season’s previous high of 20,673 against Arizona on April 25.

Zach Eflin (2-1) gave up a second-inning home run to Dansby Swanson. It was a rare mistake for Eflin, who allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Morton (2-2) didn't survive the first inning, recording only two outs. All six runs were unearned, thanks to a passed ball by rookie William Contreras that allowed Rhys Hoskins to reach on a strikeout. Alec Bohm's bases-loaded single drove in the first run.

Morton was pulled by manager Brian Snitker after walking Eflin.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you get taken out in the first inning,” Morton said. “It’s not like he took me out after giving up a couple runs. He took me out after I gave up six runs.”

Segura had a two-run single in the first in his return from the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain. Harper had two hits, including a double, after missing four games with a sore left wrist.

Ronald Acuña Jr. dropped a soft single into right field in the fifth to drive in Swanson, who doubled past a diving Harper.

Realmuto homered in the eighth off Carl Edwards Jr., who allowed three runs while recording only one out.

Josh Tomlin allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings behind Morton to save excessive wear on Atlanta's bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Mickey Moniak, hitting .120, was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to clear a roster spot for Segura. ... RHP Archie Bradley (oblique) was expected to throw a side session. Manager Joe Girardi said Bradley will throw again before a decision is made on his status. “After each side you have to evaluate where he’s at physically,” Girardi said.

Braves: The Braves selected the contract of Edwards. He signed as a free agent with Atlanta in February and was released on March 25 before re-signing one week later. ... RHP Edgar Santana was optioned to Gwinnett and RHP Nate Jones was designated for assignment.

CLOSER TO NORMAL

Snitker said lifting the limit on ticket sales was a sign of progress.

“It’s going to be good for all of us,” Snitker said before the game. “It’s another step toward normalcy.”

There was a mixed response from fans to the Braves’ request that face masks be worn except when actively eating or drinking.

The Braves offered free tickets to fans who received COVID-19 vaccinations before and during the game.

WALK THIS WAY

Eflin's first-inning walk off Morton was the first of his career.

“I didn’t know it was the first of my career,” Eflin said. “I know I’m not a walker.”

He entered the game with a .141 career batting average with 84 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Atlanta's Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.27) will face Philadelphia's Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.91) in a matchup of right-handers when the weekend series continues on Saturday night.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera is greeted at the dugout by teammates after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera reacts as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) follows through on a double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Baseball fans watch a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves opened the stadium to 100% capacity. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Williams Hughes, of Savannah, Ga., gets a COVID-19 vaccine before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves were offering free tickets to an upcoming game to fans who got the shot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Fans reach for a foul ball during a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. Truist Park was open to 100% capacity. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves center fielder Cristian Pache (25) climbs the center field wall as he chases a ball hit for a two-run home run by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore